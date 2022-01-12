Study shows booster dose of Covaxin has neutralising effect on Omicron, Delta variants: Bharat Biotech
A study conducted at Emory University demonstrated that subjects who received a booster dose of Covaxin BBV152 six months after getting a primary two-dose series have witnessed neutralising of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants, the vaccine major said in a statement.
Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said a study has demonstrated that booster dose of Covaxin has neutralising effect on the Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19. A study conducted at Emory University demonstrated that subjects who received a booster dose of Covaxin (BBV152) six months after getting a primary two-dose series have witnessed neutralising of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants, the vaccine major said in a statement. Earlier studies had demonstrated the neutralising potential of Covaxin against other SARS-CoV-2 variants -- Alpha, Beta, Delta, Zeta and Kappa, it added.
