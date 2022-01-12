England's COVID-19 prevalence steadies at record high - ONS

The estimated COVID-19 prevalence in England was unchanged at a record-high 1 in 15 people in the week ending January 6, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, with more than 4 million people infected across the United Kingdom overall.

The Omicron variant has fuelled record infections in Britain. The ONS said that the proportion of people testing positive had increased among age groups aged 50 years and over but added that infections remained lowest in those aged 70 years and over.

