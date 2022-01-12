Left Menu

UK records 129,587 new COVID-19 cases, 398 deaths on Wednesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain on Wednesday reported 129,587 further cases of COVID-19 and 398 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

That compares with 120,821 cases and 379 deaths a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

