UK records 129,587 new COVID-19 cases, 398 deaths on Wednesday
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:35 IST
Britain on Wednesday reported 129,587 further cases of COVID-19 and 398 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
That compares with 120,821 cases and 379 deaths a day earlier.
