U.S. COVID hospitalizations up about 33%, deaths up about 40% over past week -CDC chief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:51 IST
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States are up by about 33% over the past week and deaths are up about 40%, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, speaking on a media call, said U.S. cases, now driven by the Omicron variant, are expected to peak in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

