COVID-19: Bihar sets up Contact Tracing Cell in Patna

The Bihar government has set up a 24*7 Contact Tracing Cell in Patna in order to trace the contacts of COVID-19-infected patients in the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-01-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 14:57 IST
Prashant Kumar, in charge of Contact Tracing Cell in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cell is equipped with doctors and data entry operators with 20 members each.

"After a person is tested positive for COVID-19, the cell sends a team of healthcare workers and collect samples of the contacts of the COVID-19 patient. Later, the samples are sent to RMRL hospital for testing. A patient can opt to remain under home isolation or in COVID-19 care centre," said Prashant Kumar, in-charge of a COVID-19 Contact Tracing Centre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

