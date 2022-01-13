Market in Delhi closed for violation of Covid norms

The authorities have ordered the closure of Kali Ghata Market in West Karawal Nagar Road in northeast Delhi due to overcrowding and violation of COVID-19 norms amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the national capital, according to an official order.

According to the order issued on Wednesday, the market will remain closed from 4 pm Thursday till 10 am Friday or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

The action was taken after it was found that shopkeepers, vendors and general public were not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, it said.

Shops, establishments and offices in the market were asked to display signboards encouraging people to wear mask, follow social distancing and use sanitiser. They were also asked to open shops on odd-even basis.

In the last meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), strict compliance of the order was made mandatory to contain further spread of the coronavirus.

These restrictions are applicable for shops except those dealing in essential goods and services, it said.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Khajuri Khas has been directed to ensure strict compliance of this order, while the Market Welfare Association has been directed to extend all its cooperation.

Delhi reported 27,561 fresh Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, and 40 deaths on Wednesday, while the positivity rate rose to 26.22 per cent. The deaths recorded were the highest since June 10 last year, when the national capital recorded 44 fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)