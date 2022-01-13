Odisha BJP MLA tests COVID-19 positive for third time

Senior BJP MLA from Nilagiri in Odisha’s Balasore district Sukanta Nayak has tested COVID-19 positive for the third time in a span of 18 months, the lawmaker said Thursday.

Nayak told PTI that he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and is isolating at home.

He had first contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 and again in September that year. The swab samples of Nayak, who is double vaccinated, has been sent for genome sequencing.

Health Department sources said over 50 MLAs, six MPs and at least 11 ministers in Odisha have been infected in different phases since 2020.

The coastal state recorded 10,059 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the biggest single-day spike in over seven months pushed the tally to 11.02 lakh, a Health Department bulletin said. The death toll also mounted to 8,472 with three more fatalities -- one each in Angul, Kendrapara and Nayagarh districts, it said.

