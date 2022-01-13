Left Menu

Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID

With vaccine hesitancy a major factor behind high coronavirus death rates in central and eastern Europe, researchers hope that identifying those at greatest risk will encourage them to get a shot and give them access to more intensive treatment options in case of an infection. "After more than a year and a half of work it was possible to identify a gene responsible for a predisposition to becoming seriously ill (with coronavirus)," said Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 18:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Polish scientists have found a gene that they say more than doubles the risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19, a discovery they hope could help doctors identify people who are most at risk from the disease. With vaccine hesitancy a major factor behind high coronavirus death rates in central and eastern Europe, researchers hope that identifying those at greatest risk will encourage them to get a shot and give them access to more intensive treatment options in case of an infection.

"After more than a year and a half of work it was possible to identify a gene responsible for a predisposition to becoming seriously ill (with coronavirus)," said Health Minister Adam Niedzielski. "This means that in the future we will be able to... identify people with a predisposition to suffer seriously from COVID."

The researchers from the Medical University of Bialystok found that the gene was the fourth most important factor determining how seriously a person suffers from COVID-19, after age, weight and gender. The gene is present in around 14% of the Polish population, compared to 8-9% in Europe as a whole and 27% in India, said Marcin Moniuszko, the professor in charge of the project.

Other studies have also shown the importance of genetic factors in how seriously COVID-19 develops. In November, British scientists https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/gene-linked-doubling-risk-covid-19-death-found-by-uk-scientists-2021-11-05 said they had identified a version of a gene that may be associated with double the risk of lung failure from COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

