395 Delhi Police personnel administered 'precaution' dose at special camp

As many as 395 Delhi Police personnel received the 'precaution' dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the second day of a special camp organised at the police headquarters at Jai Singh Road here, officials said.

The camp was organised to strengthen the immunity of police personnel, who are frontline workers, by administering the third dose of Covid vaccine, they said.

''A number of senior officers as well as all ranks of the Delhi Police availed the facility and were vaccinated. While organising the special camp, appropriate Covid protocol was observed and a total of 395 personnel were given the booster dose,'' a senior police officer said.

On the first day of the camp on Wednesday, 396 police personnel were administered the 'precaution' dose.

A whopping 1,700 Delhi Police personnel tested positive for the coronavirus infection between January 1 and 12, the police had said.

All of them are doing fine and are under quarantine. They will be joining duty after recovery, they said.

The strength of the Delhi Police force is over 80,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)