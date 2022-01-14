Biden administration says it has procured 380 mln COVID-19 tests
The Biden administration has procured about 380 million of the first tranche of COVID-19 tests that it plans to make available to Americans grappling with the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
The White House announced earlier in the day that it planned to double the total number of tests it would distribute across the country to 1 billion.
