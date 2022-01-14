Left Menu

Citigroup reaches 99% compliance on U.S. staff vaccine mandate

Citi staff in the U.S. who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 14 will be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month unless they are granted an exemption, Reuters reported last week https://reut.rs/3trxay6, citing a memo. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has postponed https://reut.rs/3zV3fzk its return to office plan for U.S. staff by another two weeks.

About 99% of Citigroup Inc's staff in the United States have complied with the company's COVID-19 vaccine requirements, the bank's Head of Human Resources Sara Wechter said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. Citi staff in the U.S. who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 14 will be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month unless they are granted an exemption, Reuters reported last week https://reut.rs/3trxay6, citing a memo. (https://bit.ly/3Gu0qI6)

Wall Street banks and investment firms have been more proactive than other sectors in requiring that employees return to offices. Many of those moves have been derailed by the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has postponed https://reut.rs/3zV3fzk its return to office plan for U.S. staff by another two weeks.

