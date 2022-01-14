Left Menu

Australia's worst-hit state says COVID-19 hospitalisations may plateau next week

COVID-19 hospitalisation rates in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales could plateau next week, a top health official said on Friday, as the state suffered record deaths from the virus for a third day.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 14-01-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 08:41 IST
Australia's worst-hit state says COVID-19 hospitalisations may plateau next week
  • Country:
  • Australia

COVID-19 hospitalisation rates in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales could plateau next week, a top health official said on Friday, as the state suffered record deaths from the virus for a third day. Pressure on hospitals will likely remain for "the next few weeks", the state's health deputy secretary, Susan Pearce, said, though hospitalisation numbers were tracking better than the best-case scenario in an official modelling https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australias-most-populous-state-reinstate-some-covid-19-curbs-report-2022-01-06 a week ago.

"That is pleasing, but that plateauing is obviously still at a relatively high level of COVID patients in our hospitals and in our (intensive care)," Pearce told a media briefing in Sydney, the state capital. The surge in cases fuelled by the Omicron variant has piled pressure on hospitals, which are grappling with record admissions, and on other sectors of the economy.

With staff shortages beginning to disrupt supply chains https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/omicron-surge-threatens-slow-down-australias-economic-recovery-2022-01-12, authorities have eased quarantine rules to allow thousands of close contacts of cases to return to work in the transport and freight industries if they are asymptomatic, an extension of exemptions https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/australia-covid-19-infections-hit-1-million-omicron-drives-record-surge-2022-01-09 that had earlier applied to food production staff. But this has raised fears workers will be placed in riskier environments.

"Essential workers are being forced to put themselves in harm's way to keep food on the shelves, medicines in stock, the lights and water on and keep this country open for business," Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus said in a statement. Australia successfully restricted outbreaks of the coronavirus for most of the pandemic but it now finds itself in the grip of a wave driven by the Omicron variant following the relaxation of restrictions when vaccinations became widespread.

Of Australia's nearly 1.4 million infections recorded since the pandemic began, about 1.2 million have been detected over the past four weeks. Worst-hit New South Wales reported more than 63,000 new infections on Friday, while neighbouring Victoria reported about 35,000.

Australia reported 56 deaths by mid-day on Friday, with 29 of them in New South Wales, its biggest ever COVID-19 toll. Other parts of Australia, largely virus-free until early December, are also hitting record caseloads. A month ago, Queensland reported a day with four new cases; on Friday it recorded 23,630, a state record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
2
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
3
Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futures ETF

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futu...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider picks up speed; Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022