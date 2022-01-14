Unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic asked an Australian court to block his deportation ahead of the Australian Open after the government canceled his visa for the second time over COVID-19 entry regulations. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers gathered on the banks of India's Ganges river for a holy bathe despite a 30-fold rise in coronavirus cases in the past month.

EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's authority took yet another hit after revelations that his staff had partied in Downing Street as Queen Elizabeth mourned her husband, at a time when mixing indoors was banned.

* Italy lifted an entry ban on people who had visited any of eight southern African states which it imposed in November as the Omicron variant began to spread. * Swedish prime minister has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson said, as a growing wave of infections swept the country.

* Norway will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all children aged 5 years and above, the government said, having previously only offered vaccines to children aged 12 and older. AMERICAS

* Brazil is suffering a sharp rise in cases as the Omicron variant spreads through the country, putting pressure on health services and weighing on an already sputtering economy. * The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses, a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of Americans while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China suspended four more incoming U.S. flights, bringing the total cancellation this year to 74, as infections caused by the Omicron variant soared to record highs in the United States.

* Hong Kong will suspend for a month transit flights from around 150 countries and territories considered high risk, deepening the global financial hub's isolation. * The Philippines will push through with its plan next week to ban from public transportation people who are not vaccinated.

* A South Korean court ruled that large shops and teenagers should be temporarily excluded from vaccine pass mandates in the capital Seoul. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A Johnson and Johnson vaccine booster shot is 85% effective in protecting against being hospitalized by the Omicron variant for 1-2 months after it is received, the head of South Africa's Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said. * Thailand's health minister said the country planned to develop the anti-viral pill molnupiravir to combat rising infections.

* Unvaccinated people infected with the Omicron variant may be less prone to severe illness and require hospital care or dying than was the case with previous variants, a South African study showed. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European stocks dropped in early trading after more Fed policymakers signaled they will start to raise U.S. interest rates in March to combat inflation. * China posted a record trade surplus in December and 2021, as exports outperformed expectations during a global pandemic.

* The German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunging 4.6% in the first coronavirus crisis year, data showed, as microchip shortages hurt the car industry and further restrictions slowed down the recovery of Europe's largest economy. * Britain's economy grew strongly in November to finally surpass its size just before the country went into its first lockdown, official data showed.

