Canada set for surge of Omicron cases in coming weeks - medical official

Canada will see a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in coming weeks which could put significant new strains on the healthcare system, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said on Friday.

Tam told a briefing that scenarios suggested the wave might peak before receding into February. New daily cases of COVID-19 have jumped to a record 37,500 and this is most likely much less than the true number, given constraints in testing capacity across the country, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)