UK 7-day COVID infections down 29.5% on week before

The United Kingdom reported 99,652 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in its daily data, a drop that pushed the 7-day tally down by 29.5% on the week before.

It reported 270 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within the previous 28 days. The seven day total for deaths is up 67% on the week before, following a record spike in infections in recent weeks.

