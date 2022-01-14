Left Menu

UK 7-day COVID infections down 29.5% on week before

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 21:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom reported 99,652 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in its daily data, a drop that pushed the 7-day tally down by 29.5% on the week before.

It reported 270 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within the previous 28 days. The seven day total for deaths is up 67% on the week before, following a record spike in infections in recent weeks.

