UK 7-day COVID infections down 29.5% on week before

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 21:41 IST
The United Kingdom reported 99,652 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in its daily data, a drop that pushed the 7-day tally down by 29.5% on the week before.
It reported 270 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within the previous 28 days. The seven day total for deaths is up 67% on the week before, following a record spike in infections in recent weeks.
