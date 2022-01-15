Left Menu

Seems Delhi has reached its peak in Covid infections: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that it seems the national capital has reached its peak in COVID-19 infections and the government will think of easing restrictions when the cases decline to touch 15,000.He said Delhi is expected to record around 20,000 cases on Saturday, less than Fridays figure of 24,383.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that it seems the national capital has reached its peak in COVID-19 infections and the government will think of easing restrictions when the cases decline to touch 15,000.

He said Delhi is expected to record around 20,000 cases on Saturday, less than Friday's figure of 24,383. On Thursday, there were 28,867 cases recorded in Delhi, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. ''We can say that Delhi has reached a peak in terms of cases. Cases have started slowing down. Let's see when the decline happens,'' he told reporters.

He reiterated that the hospitalization rate has stabilized in Delhi.

When asked whether restrictions will be eased in Delhi as cases have come down, he said, ''Let's wait. The cases have started declining. They came down to 24,000 yesterday and will come down to 20000 today. Let them come down to 15,000 or below and then we will see.'' PTI SLB ZMN

