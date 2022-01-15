Delta still dominant strain of COVID-19, says Maha health official amid Omicron scare

Amid the scare caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, a senior official of the Maharashtra health department has said that the Delta strain of the virus still accounts for the maximum number of infection cases in the state as revealed by the genome sequencing of the patients' samples. Dr. Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of the health department, in a letter written to his colleagues on Wednesday, said that the Delta variant was found in 68 percent samples, out of the over 4,200 analyzed, while the remaining 32 percent patients were found infected with the Omicron strain. The Delta variant had wreaked havoc during the second wave of the pandemic last year. The Omicron strain, which was first detected in South Africa in November 2021, started spreading in India from the first week of December. Till Friday night, Maharashtra has reported 1,605 Omicron cases, while its overall COVID-19 infection tally has jumped to 71,24,278.

''Since November 1 last year, the samples of 4,265 COVID-19 patients were sent for genome sequencing. The results of 4,201 cases have been issued, which indicate that Omicron variant was detected in 1,367 cases or in 32 percent, while the prevalence of the Delta variant was found in the remaining 68 percent cases,'' Dr. Vyas said in the letter.

It also said that of the 2,40,133 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra till Wednesday (January 12), 90 percent of patients were in home isolation or in COVID Care Centres.

''We have seen three weeks of the present surge in COVID-19 infections. Till January 12, there were 2,40,133 active COVID-19 cases, of which 90.9 percent were either in-home isolation or in COVID Care Centre. Only 21,783 patients or 9.1 percent of the total active cases were in the hospital,'' the letter said.

Of these hospitalized patients, 16,175 or 74.2 percent had mild symptoms and 5,608 of them or 2.3 percent needed ICU or oxygen support. Only 700 patients, which is about 0.29 percent of the total active cases, were on ventilators, he said.

The official also maintained that the present surge is mainly restricted to cities and areas like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar Pune, and Nagpur, which relatively have better anti-coronavirus vaccination coverage. He asked his colleagues that these observations should be taken into consideration while gearing up to tackle the present surge, he said.

