Twenty more COVID-19 cases reported on IIT Kharagpur campus

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 17:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Twenty more people, including eight students, residing on the IIT Kharagpur campus have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Saturday.

Twelve faculty members and non-teaching staff of the premier institute are among the new patients, he said.

''The fresh infections were reported in the last two-three days as authorities have adopted a strategy of testing and tracing to contain the spread of the disease,'' Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Registrar Tamal Nath told PTI.

Sixty people of the institute, including students and researchers, were found infected with COVID-19 between January 1 and 4.

All of them have recovered from the disease and they are now either in isolation or returned to their normal activities, the official said.

Most of the newly infected patients have mild symptoms of COVID-19 and the on-campus medical care team is monitoring their condition regularly, he said.

None of those who recuperated from the coronavirus infection left the campus, Nath said, adding that the COVID situation has improved.

''However, the institute has no plan to resume on-campus activities. Online classes will continue in view of the prevailing pandemic situation,'' the official added.

