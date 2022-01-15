Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-01-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 20:21 IST
MP logs 5,315 new COVID-19 cases
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,24,543 on Saturday with the addition of 5,315 fresh cases but no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, a state health official said.

The case positivity rate in MP stood at 6.6 per cent as against 5.9 per cent on Friday, when the state had recorded 4,755 infections, he said.

The recovery count in MP stood at 7,88,484 after 1,186 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

MP is now left with 25,516 active cases, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two cities affected the most due to the coronavirus pandemic in Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,343 and 986 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 79,667 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,46,76,046, the official added.

A government release said 10,72,82,293 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 3,04,119 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,24,543, new cases 5,315, death toll 10,543, recoveries 7,88,484, active cases 25,516, number of tests so far 2,46,76,046.

