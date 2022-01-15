Left Menu

Italy reports 180,426 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 308 deaths

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 15-01-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 21:43 IST
Italy reported 180,426 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, after 186,253 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 308 from 360.

Italy has registered 140,856 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 8.55 million cases to date.

