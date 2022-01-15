Left Menu

UK seven-day COVID-19 infections down 33% on week before

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-01-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 21:44 IST
UK seven-day COVID-19 infections down 33% on week before
The United Kingdom reported 81,713 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, leaving the seven-day tally down by nearly 33% on the previous week.

It reported 287 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within the previous 28 days. The seven-day total for deaths was up 45% on the week before, following a record spike in infections in recent weeks.

