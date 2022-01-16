Left Menu

Brazil registers 48,520 new cases of coronavirus and 175 deaths-health ministry

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2022 03:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 03:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil had 48,520 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 175 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 22,975,723 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 659,934, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

