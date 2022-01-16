Mexico reports 47,113 new coronavirus cases, a daily record

Mexico on Saturday posted a record 47,113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of infections to 4,349,182, Health Ministry data showed. The previous record was set on Friday, when 44,293 new infections were recorded.

Mexico also reported 227 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, according to ministry data, bringing the official death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began to 301,334.

