The global job market will take longer to recover than previously thought, with unemployment set to remain above pre-COVID-19 levels until at least 2023 due to uncertainty about the pandemic's course and duration, the International Labour Organization said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Denmark registered a record number of infections, as cinemas, museums and other cultural institutions reopened after a month-long lockdown. * The Netherlands registered a record 42,000 cases in 24 hours, according to data by health officials.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wishes he had not attended a "bring your own booze" gathering in Downing Street during Britain's first lockdown and understands the public's anger, the education secretary said. * New restrictions and other measures to fight the latest wave of pandemic will cost around 18 billion Swedish crowns ($1.99 billion), the government said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Thailand is considering bringing back a quarantine waiver for vaccinated visitors, its health minister said, as part of a proposed easing of some measures later this week.

* China is doubling down on its "zero-COVID" strategy, saying the spread of the potentially milder Omicron variant is no reason to lower its guard. * The Philippines must bring down cases, hovering at record highs, by April to ensure this year's presidential election will not become a "superspreader" event, a top government adviser said.

* Tickets for the Winter Olympics will be distributed to "targeted" groups of people and will not be sold to the general public, the organising committee said. * Uzbekistan reported 1,037 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the highest number on record, after confirming the presence of the Omicron variant this month.

* The governors of Tokyo and surrounding prefectures agreed to request further measures from the central government to help counter rising infections. AMERICAS

* The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aims to improve COVID-19 messaging, data collection, the Wall Street Journal reported. * Canada approved Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in people aged 18 and older, according to a notice posted on Health Canada's website.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Israel's Health Ministry said it would shorten the mandatory isolation period for those who tested positive to five days, provided they are asymptomatic.

* Turkey has rescinded a measure that allows people unvaccinated to board domestic flights without a PCR test, the state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Sunday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna's vaccine candidate against the Omicron variant will enter clinical development in the next few weeks and the company expects to be able to share data with regulators around March, CEO Stephane Bancel said. * India's Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is working on an Omicron-specific mRNA vaccine candidate, it said after a person with direct knowledge of the matter said the product could be ready in a month or two.

* Pfizer will add a production facility for its antiviral COVID-19 pill in France as part of a plan to invest 520 million euros ($594 million) in the country over the next five years, the U.S. drugmaker said. * Pakistani health authorities announced the completion of a successful clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine for treating COVID-19.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European shares recovered from Friday's losses as investors focused on company earnings and U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers entered a quiet period ahead of their meeting next week.

* Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, traders said. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Marta Frackowiak. Edited by Milla Nissi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)