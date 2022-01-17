Left Menu

UK reports 84,429 new COVID-19 cases, 85 further deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:45 IST
UK reports 84,429 new COVID-19 cases, 85 further deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported 84,429 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 85 deaths within 28-days of a positive test.

That compares with 75,031 news cases and 91 deaths on Sunday. The figures initially reported for Sunday were lower as data from Scotland was not included due to a technical issue but the government said the missing data had now been retrospectively added.

