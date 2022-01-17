Tennis star Djokovic has to comply with Spanish health rules, PM says

Tennis star Novak Djokovic will have to comply with Spanish health rules to be able to compete in Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

Answering a question on whether the world men's tennis No. 1 would be allowed to enter Spain to compete after Australia deported him for being unvaccinated against COVID-19, Sanchez said: "Any sportsperson who wishes to compete in our country must comply with the health rules of Spain".

