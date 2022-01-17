Left Menu

Bulgaria tightens arrival conditions as COVID infections rise

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 17-01-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 22:26 IST
Bulgaria said on Monday it would require travellers from neighbouring North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey as well as Israel to have a negative PCR coronavirus test prior to entry along with a valid COVID certificate, starting Thursday.

The measures announced by the Health Ministry, aimed at limiting the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant, already apply to all European Union member states except for Bulgaria's northern neighbour Romania.

The Balkan country, which is bracing for a surge in new infections, recorded its highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic last week.

