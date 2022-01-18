Left Menu

China reports 171 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 17 vs 223 a day earlier

China reported 171 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Jan. 17, down from 223 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday. The country reported 33 new asymptomatic cases for Jan. 17, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from 28 infections a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-01-2022 06:42 IST
China reported 171 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Jan. 17, down from 223 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday. Of the new infections, 127 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, down from 163 a day earlier. The other new cases were imported.

The new locally transmitted cases were in Henan, Tianjin, Guangdong, Beijing and Shaanxi, the NHC said. The country reported 33 new asymptomatic cases for Jan. 17, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from 28 infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Jan. 17, mainland China had 105,258 confirmed cases.

