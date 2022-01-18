Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam tests positive for Covid

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation.

He requested people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

"I have been in home isolation due to mild fever and cough for the last four days. I underwent a Covid test on Monday, and the report came out positive," he tweeted, adding he is feeling better now.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tested positive for the viral disease on January 4. Kejriwal, who had mild symptoms, recovered from the infection on January 9. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain contracted the infection in its previous waves.

