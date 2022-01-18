Left Menu

UK's Javid: Omicron measures set to be scaled back next week

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:56 IST
UK's Javid: Omicron measures set to be scaled back next week
Sajid Javid (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday he was optimistic that measures introduced to reduce the spread of Omicron will be scaled back next week as cases and hospitalisations look to have peaked.

"I have always said that these restrictions should not stay in place a day longer than they are absolutely necessary," Javid said in parliament, adding Britain was the most boosted country in Europe and had the most COVID-19 antivirals in Europe.

"Due to these pharmaceutical defences and the likelihood that we have already reached the peak of the case numbers and hospitalisations, I'm cautiously optimistic that we'll be able to substantially reduce measures next week."

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022