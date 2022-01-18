Telangana logs 2,983 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
Hyderabad, Jan 18 PTI Telangana recorded 2,983 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 7,14,639 while the death toll rose to 4,062 with two more fatalities.Telangana had recorded 2,447 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,206, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 259 and Ranga Reddy 227 district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI): Telangana recorded 2,983 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 7,14,639 while the death toll rose to 4,062 with two more fatalities.
Telangana had recorded 2,447 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,206, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (259) and Ranga Reddy (227) district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today. As many as 2,706 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,88,105. The number of active cases stood at 22,472, the bulletin said. A total of 1,07,904 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,08,17,562.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
75 crore suryanamaskar initiative launched in Hyderabad
Telangana BJP chief arrest: Amid restrictions, BJP chief Nadda participates in "peace rally" in Hyderabad
ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad fight for top spot
Police denies permission for BJP's 'peace' rally in Hyderabad
Hyderabad FC go on top after 2-2 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan