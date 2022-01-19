Left Menu

Mexico reaches another COVID-19 record, posting 49,343 new cases

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-01-2022 05:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 05:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico posted a fresh record of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, reporting 49,343 infections in a single day, according to health ministry data.

The country also logged 320 more deaths from the virus, the highest daily number of fatalities since late November. Mexico in total has registered 4,434,758 coronavirus cases and 301,789 deaths since the pandemic began.

