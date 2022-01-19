Left Menu

Nursing home fire kills 5 in eastern Spain

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 19-01-2022 13:06 IST
A fire at a nursing home in eastern Spain killed five people, authorities said Wednesday.

Emergency services for the Valencia region said that another 11 people required hospital treatment.

Firefighters said that they rescued 25 residents out of a total of 70 that were evacuated from the nursing home in the municipality of Moncada just north of Valencia.

Authorities haven't indicated the cause of the blaze.

