Hungarian opposition leader tests positive for COVID-19 amid election race
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-01-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 15:46 IST
- Hungary
The Hungarian opposition's candidate for prime minister, Peter Marki-Zay, said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has moved into quarantine.
Marki-Zay said on his official Facebook page that he had mild symptoms resembling a cold, and had received three COVID-19 shots so was hoping to get back on the campaign road in five days if he has a negative test then. Hungary holds elections on April 3.
