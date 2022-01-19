Hungarian opposition leader tests positive for COVID-19 amid election race

The Hungarian opposition's candidate for prime minister, Peter Marki-Zay, said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has moved into quarantine.

Marki-Zay said on his official Facebook page that he had mild symptoms resembling a cold, and had received three COVID-19 shots so was hoping to get back on the campaign road in five days if he has a negative test then. Hungary holds elections on April 3.

