Left Menu

Hungarian opposition leader tests positive for COVID-19 amid election race

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-01-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 15:46 IST
Hungarian opposition leader tests positive for COVID-19 amid election race
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The Hungarian opposition's candidate for prime minister, Peter Marki-Zay, said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has moved into quarantine.

Marki-Zay said on his official Facebook page that he had mild symptoms resembling a cold, and had received three COVID-19 shots so was hoping to get back on the campaign road in five days if he has a negative test then. Hungary holds elections on April 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022