Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Badal tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 19-01-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 15:57 IST
Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal Image Credit: Wikipedia
Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH ) here.

DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said Badal tested positive for coronavirus.

''He is stable,'' Sharma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

