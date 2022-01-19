Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Badal tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH ) here.

DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said Badal tested positive for coronavirus.

''He is stable,'' Sharma added.

