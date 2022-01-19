Left Menu

UK seven-day COVID-19 infections down 37% on week before

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 21:38 IST
The United Kingdom reported 108,069 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, leaving the seven-day tally down by 37.2% on the previous week.

It reported 359 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within the previous 28 days. The seven-day total for deaths was up 8.2% on the week before, following a record spike in infections in recent weeks.

