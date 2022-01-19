Left Menu

COVID-19: J-K reports record 5,818 new cases, 4 deaths

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:32 IST
In the highest single-day spike so far, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 5,818 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total infections to 3,72,669, while four deaths were reported in 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 4,066 were from the Kashmir division and 1,752 from Jammu, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district, with 1,745 cases, recorded the highest number, followed by 1,131 cases in Jammu district.

There are 26,236 active cases in the union territory, while 3,41,854 patients recovered so far since the pandemic struck, the officials said.

With the four fresh deaths, the toll went up to 4,579.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

