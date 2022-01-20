Left Menu

Rajasthan reports 13 deaths, 14K fresh COVID-19 cases

With fresh deaths, the toll in the state has gone up to 9,044 since the beginning of the pandemic, the bulletin mentioned.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan witnessed 13 fresh deaths and 14,079 cases of COVID-19, the health department stated on Thursday. According to the department's bulletin, 10,528 people recovered from the virus on Thursday. Currently, 78,099 patients are under treatment across the state.

Of the fresh cases, 2,919 were reported in Jaipur, 1,410 in Alwar, 851 in Jodhpur, 841 in Bharatpur, 810 in Udaipur, 716 in Kota, 570 in Ajmer, and 512 in Chittorgarh.

Of the 13 deaths, two each were reported in Bikaner, Jaipur and Kota, and one each in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Rajsamand. With fresh deaths, the toll in the state has gone up to 9,044 since the beginning of the pandemic, the bulletin mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

