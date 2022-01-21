Left Menu

Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine boosters for age 12-17s

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 21-01-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 13:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Singapore will extend its COVID-19 booster vaccination program to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years from next month, its health ministry said on Friday.

Singapore is among the first few countries to recommend boosters for that age group, following Germany, the United States, Israel, and Hungary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

