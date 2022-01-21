Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine boosters for age 12-17s
Singapore will extend its COVID-19 booster vaccination program to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years from next month, its health ministry said on Friday.
Singapore is among the first few countries to recommend boosters for that age group, following Germany, the United States, Israel, and Hungary.
