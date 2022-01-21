Tripura reports 1,034 new COVID-19 cases, five fresh fatalities

Tripura's COVID-19 tally soared to 96,422 on Friday as 1,034 people tested positive for the infection, 151 less than the previous day, an official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 857 as five more patients succumbed to the disease.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 395, followed by 122 in South Tripura and 112 in North Tripura.

Four fresh fatalities were recorded in West Tripura and one in Gomati, he said.

The state now has 7,776 active cases, while 87,721 people have recovered from the disease, and 68 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The administration has tested 8,440 samples for COVID-19, the official said, adding that the positivity rate improved to 12.25 per cent from 13.61 per cent on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)