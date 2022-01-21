WHO advisory panel recommends extending use of Pfizer vaccine to 5-11 year olds
The vaccine is currently recommended for use in people aged 12 years and above. The recommended dosage for the younger population is 10 micrograms instead of 30 micrograms offered to those 12 years and older. "This age group (5-11) is in the lowest priority use group for vaccination except for children who have co-morbidities," SAGE chairman Alejandro Cravioto said.
The World Health Organization's advisory panel on Friday recommended extending the use of a reduced dosage of Pfizer and German partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old.
The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the companies' vaccine. The vaccine is currently recommended for use in people aged 12 years and above. The recommended dosage for the younger population is 10 micrograms instead of 30 micrograms offered to those 12 years and older.
"This age group (5-11) is in the lowest priority use group for vaccination except for children who have co-morbidities," SAGE chairman Alejandro Cravioto said. The panel also recommended that booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine should be administered 4 to 6 months after the completion of the primary series, in high-priority groups like older adults and health workers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer
- BioNTech
- German
- The World Health Organization's
ALSO READ
CDC recommends Pfizer's COVID-19 booster for ages 12 to 15
Malaysia approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11
S.Korea authorises Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, imports Pfizer pills
Africa joins race to acquire Pfizer's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills
Health News Roundup: WHO body says COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated for Omicron; Pfizer study shows COVID-19 booster can be given along with pneumonia shot and more