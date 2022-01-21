FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
European Union health ministers were told to prepare to deploy a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as data showed it was needed, as the bloc faces a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
European Union health ministers were told to prepare to deploy a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as data showed it was needed, as the bloc faces a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE
* France's Constitutional Council approved - with conditions - the country's new vaccine pass, which will require people aged 16 and above to show proof of vaccination to enter public places like bars, restaurants and cinemas. * Swiss public health officials updated their recommendation for booster shots to include everyone aged 12 and older. Sweden set a new daily record of 41,604 cases on January 20, health agency data showed.
* Poles will be able to get tested in pharmacies free of charge, the government said. According to the health minister, the country could report a new record of more than 40,000 cases on Saturday morning, while former Polish President Lech Walesa said he has coronavirus. * One police officer was injured and police faced gunfire during a night of civil unrest over restrictions in Guadeloupe, a French overseas territory in the Caribbean, the island's local authority said.
* The UK Health Security Agency said it had designated a sub-lineage of the dominant and highly transmissible Omicron variant as a variant under investigation. * Italy is putting the final touches to a more than 5 billion euro ($5.67 billion) package of measures to curb surging energy bills and help companies hit by the latest wave of infections, government officials said.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Bangladesh closed all schools and colleges for two weeks to counter an "alarming" rise in infections, just four months after ending a 1-1/2 year school closure imposed due to coronavirus.
* In India, Delhi will remain under curfew over the weekend and overnight to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the city's disaster management authority said. * China reported the lowest daily tally of confirmed locally transmitted cases in nearly two months, while infections edged up in the capital Beijing amid a high virus alert.
* Japan acted to contain a record surge in cases with a return to curbs that have however shown diminishing results, while a laggard vaccine booster programme leaves many people vulnerable to breakthrough infections. AMERICAS
* New infections are falling in hardest-hit parts of the United States, according to a Reuters analysis of public health data, offering an early indication the virus might once again be on the retreat. * President Joe Biden will urge U.S. mayors to use more of their state and local COVID-19 aid funds to expand their workforces, a White House official said.
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * The World Bank has approved a loan of $750 million to South Africa linked to COVID-19, aiming to help protect the poor and support economic recovery from the pandemic, the National Treasury said.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The World Health Organization's advisory panel recommended extending the use of a reduced dosage of Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stock markets dropped, following on from a late slump in the U.S. as fears about the pace of monetary policy tightening and weaker-than-expected earnings from companies that soared in the pandemic hit investor confidence.
* Stay-at-home market darling Netflix slumped, as investors priced in expectations for a return to normality as more countries gradually relax curbs. (Compiled by Juliette Portala and Marta Frackowiak ; Edited by Milla Nissi, Kirsten Donovan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Police officer hurt in latest unrest on French island of Guadeloupe
France's Constitutional Council clears vaccine pass with conditions
Tanzania receives 1.6 million Pfizer BioNTech vaccines donated by United States
One police officer injured during latest unrest on French island of Guadeloupe
RPT - France's Constitutional Council clears vaccine pass with conditions