Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-01-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 13:23 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Tokyo recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday as the Omicron variant continued to spread rapidly.
The capital city had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said a day after reinstatement of curbs that are set to run until Feb. 13.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement