Kerala govt asks private hospitals to set aside 50 per cent beds for COVID patients

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:03 IST
Amid surging coronavirus cases in Kerala, the health department on Saturday instructed private hospitals in the state to set aside 50 per cent of beds for COVID-19 patients.

The department asked private hospitals to hand over details of daily admissions in the ICUs, use of ventilators and beds to the District Medical Officers.

''The private hospitals need to submit their daily admissions in hospitals including the number of occupants in the ICUs and use of ventilators to the DMOs concerned. Those hospitals which refuse to handover the data will face strict action,'' Health Minister Veena George said in a release.

Kerala today reported 45,136 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count to 55,74,702. The state had on Thursday logged 46,387 fresh cases, the highest single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

''During the first and the second wave, we received immense support from the private hospitals. Even this time, we expect the same,'' the minister said.

The decision to direct the private hospitals to set aside 50 per cent of beds for COVID-19 patients was taken during the rapid response team's daily evaluation meeting which urged eligible people to get their vaccination doses against the virus at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

