Delhi reports 11,486 COVID cases, 45 deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 11,486 new COVID cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. Official data says that this is the highest number of deaths in a single day in the national capital after June 5 last year. As many as 68 deaths occurred due to COVID in Delhi on June 5, 2021. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the national capital to 25,586.

According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, adding the new cases, the active number of COVID patients in the city reached 58,593. Meanwhile, 14,802 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Of the total active COVID cases in Delhi, 44,415 patients are in home isolation and 2,423 are admitted to hospitals.

Among the total hospitalized COVID patients, 823 are in ICU and 160 on the ventilator. A total of 876 hospitalized COVID patients are on oxygen support (including patients on the ventilator). The cumulative number of reported COVID cases in Delhi has gone up to 17,82,514 of which 16,98,335 people have recovered so far, said the official data.

With 70,226 tests conducted in 24 hours, the positivity rate of COVID cases in Delhi remained 16.36 per cent on Saturday. Currently, there are 43,457 containment zones in the city. During the last 24 hours, 75,837 doses of COVID vaccines were administered, out of which 37,531 beneficiaries got their first dose while 27,440 people received their second dose of the vaccine. As many as 10,866 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries of such doses in the national capital to 2,00,149.

During the last 24 hours, 19,086 beneficiaries aged 15-17 years got their first dose of the vaccine, taking the total count of beneficiaries in the aforementioned age bracket who have received their first dose to 7,26,962. (ANI)

