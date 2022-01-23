Left Menu

Study finds if coffee can protect against endometrial cancer

According to a new study, higher coffee consumption is found to be in link with lower endometrial cancer risk. Moreover, caffeinated coffee may provide better protection in comparison to decaffeinated coffee.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 15:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
According to a new study, higher coffee consumption is found to be in link with lower endometrial cancer risk. Moreover, caffeinated coffee may provide better protection in comparison to decaffeinated coffee. The research has been published in the 'Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research'.

The analysis included 24 studies on coffee intake with 9,833 new cases of endometrial cancer occurring in 699,234 individuals. People in the highest category of coffee intake had a 29 per cent lower relative risk of developing endometrial cancer than those in the lowest category.

The authors of the analysis highlighted several mechanisms that have been associated with the potential anti-cancer effects of coffee. "Further studies with large sample size are needed... to obtain more information regarding the benefits of coffee drinking in relation to the risk of endometrial cancer," they wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

