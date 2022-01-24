Left Menu

Diasorin CEO indicted in Italy for alleged insider trading -sources

The chief executive of Italian diagnostics group Diasorin will go on trial in April for alleged insider trading, one judicial and two legal sources said. A Milan judge indicted Carlo Rosa along with Alessandro Venturi, President of Policlinico San Matteo hospital in the northern city of Pavia, the sources told Reuters on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:30 IST
A Milan judge indicted Carlo Rosa along with Alessandro Venturi, President of Policlinico San Matteo hospital in the northern city of Pavia, the sources told Reuters on Monday.

A Milan judge indicted Carlo Rosa along with Alessandro Venturi, President of Policlinico San Matteo hospital in the northern city of Pavia, the sources told Reuters on Monday. Rosa and Venturi were not immediately available for comment.

Diasorin and Policlinico San Matteo declined to comment on the trial, news of which sent the company's Milan-listed shares to close 5.7% lower. A prosecutor's document seen by Reuters showed Rosa and Venturi are alleged to have revealed details about Diasorin's new COVID-19 test before it was announced in April 2020.

Three people who were given the details are alleged to have made a total profit of 5,500 euros ($6,220), the document said. The trial is set to start on April 14. ($1 = 0.8844 euros)

