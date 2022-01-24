Left Menu

Pune district records 7,984 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

24-01-2022
Pune district records 7,984 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
Pune district in Maharashtra on Monday reported 7,984 new coronavirus cases, a sharp fall from 13,726 recorded a day ago, taking the tally of infections to 13,51,088, an official said. Fourteen new deaths linked to the infection pushed up the toll to 19,387 in the western Maharashtra district, he said.

The official said 3,377 cases were reported in Pune city, 2,947 in adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township and 1,660 in areas under rural and cantonment limits.

The district currently has 2,529 patients in institutional quarantine and 91,113 in home isolation, he added.

