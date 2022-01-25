Left Menu

Mainland China reports 45 new COVID cases on Jan 24 vs 57 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 24, down from 57 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Jan. 24, mainland China had reported 105,705 cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-01-2022 06:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 06:33 IST
Mainland China reports 45 new COVID cases on Jan 24 vs 57 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 24, down from 57 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 18 of the new cases were locally transmitted and the rest imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 43 from 27 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 24, mainland China had reported 105,705 cases.

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
4
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022