Mainland China reports 45 new COVID cases on Jan 24 vs 57 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 24, down from 57 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 18 of the new cases were locally transmitted and the rest imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 43 from 27 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 24, mainland China had reported 105,705 cases.