Russia's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high for fifth day running
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:11 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia reported a record number of COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Tuesday as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country, the government coronavirus task force said.
New daily cases jumped to 67,809, from 65,109 a day earlier. The task force also reported 681 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement